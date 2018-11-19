FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS FORCE Mobile Game Will End Its Service Next Year

The official FFEXF_PR Twitter account has announced that the mobile game Final Fantasy Explorers Force will end its service on February 19, 2019. The game, availalbe for both iOS and Android devices, will be terminated after almost one year of service. The mobiel game added a new chapter for players to enjoy and new summons beasts. The game itself has more information about its termination.



The mobile game is described as a hack-and-slash multiplayer game where players use familiar jobs, skills and weapons to create parties and crush summoned beasts. The main characters of the game are the following:



Rosetta Rostmayer

Noazumi Kurokawa

Gilbert Highwind

Isla

Lana



The game started development on September 2017 and launched on March 2018. Players who pre-registered had crystals as a reward. The Twitter account did not explain why the game will terminate its services, but users or players can find more details in the app.