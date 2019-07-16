 FIRE EMBLEM: THREE HOUSES Reveals New House In New Trailer
A new house has been shown in the latest trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Hit the jump to check out what's in store in the new game!

marvelfreek94 | 7/16/2019
This July, Fire Emblem is coming to the Switch, for the first time with Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The hit strategy game is back in full force with a brand new plot and beautiful graphics. In this new game, one of the major plot points, found even in the title, is of three houses. Recently, a brand new trailer was released that showed one of the three houses. The Claude-led Golden Deer House. Check out the trailer below!



Excited for the new game? Make sure to pick up a copy of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch on July 26th!
