FIRE EMBLEM: THREE HOUSES Reveals New House In New Trailer

A new house has been shown in the latest trailer for Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Hit the jump to check out what's in store in the new game!

This July, Fire Emblem is coming to the Switch, for the first time with Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The hit strategy game is back in full force with a brand new plot and beautiful graphics. In this new game, one of the major plot points, found even in the title, is of three houses. Recently, a brand new trailer was released that showed one of the three houses. The Claude-led Golden Deer House. Check out the trailer below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to pick up a copy of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch on July 26th!



