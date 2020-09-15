FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: KEN'S RAGE 2 Will Be Getting A Re-release On IOS And Android

Based on the classic series, Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2 is about to become even more accessible with a release on iOS and Android. Hit the jump for more information!

Created in 1983, Fist of the North Star was a post-apocalyptic martial arts series created by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara. The original series released 27 volumes and followed the adventures of Kenshiro as he defends the innocent from the gangs, bandits, and even his own "brothers."

The wildly violent series has spawned a live-action film, anime, and even multiple video games. One of the classic shonen series, Kenshiro, has managed to stay as relevant as he is now thanks to his incredibly bloody fighting style and an aesthetic that one could argue is even echoed in various modern anime.

One of his most successful games was released in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 through KOEI Tecmo Games, titled Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2. The sequel once again gave the player the power of Kenshiro as they battled various bandits in the hyper-violent video game. Now, fans of the character can enjoy the game on the go after an announcement from KOEI Tecmo Games has confirmed that the title will be re-released on iOS and Android!

While there is no official release date confirmed, it can be expected that more news will arrive sooner rather than later. We would love to hear your thoughts on the announcement in the comments below!





Hokuto Shinken - Kenshiro, Raoh, Toki, and Jagi. Focuses on the four brothers' fight to become Ryuken's successor, and their lives after the nuclear war. Includes comic faithful flashbacks and other scenes with Yuria. Nanto Seiken - Thouzer, Rei, Shuu, Juda, Shin, and Fudoh]].



