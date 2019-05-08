Galena Is The Latest Fighter To Get A Character Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE
Never mind the actual quality of the game, but the fact that Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are still striving to make Jump Force a better game is definitely something worth praising; keeping in mind how mixed, leaning towards negative, its reception has been.
The villainous Galena, one of Akira Toriyama's new character's, became available in Jump Force just a few weeks ago, and the latest trailer for the game shows off her powerful techniques.
The developers are really committed to making Jump Force one of the biggest crossover fighting games, as they keep adding new fighters to keep players coming back for some more fast-paced 3D fighting action; if only they focused on actually making it a better game, though.
Just a few weeks ago, Kane and Galena — two characters that Dragon Ball series creator, Akira Toriyama, exclusively designed for Jump Force — were added to the game's roster, and a recently released character trailer focuses on the villainous Galena.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
