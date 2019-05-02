GRANBLUE FANTASY: RELINK Development Will Be Handled Solely By Cygames’ Internal Team
Publisher Cygames has announced that Granblue Fantasy: Relink, set in the same universe as 2014's mobile Granblue Fantasy which proved hugely popular in Japan, will no longer be co-developed by Platinum Games, as Cygames will handle the entirety of development internally from now on.
Developer Platinum Games is officially no longer working on the big-budget version of the Japanese mobile hit Granblue Fantasy, but development on Relink will still continue at Cygames’ internal team...
According to Platinum Games, the acclaimed masterminds behind MadWorld and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, their "contract on the project has come to an end. Development will still continue, but be handled solely by Cygames’ internal development team," we read in a special press release. "We would like to express our thanks to everyone who has shown interest in the project, and ask that the same support should continue for Granblue Fantasy: Relink as its production continues forward."
The game's title was announced at Granblue Fantasy FES 2018 in December. Relink is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but Director Tetsuya Fukuhara would like to bring the game to PC at some point in the future.
Although Platinum is no longer involved in Granblue Fantasy, they are still working on Bayonetta 3 (coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch) and Babylon's Fall, a brand new IP that will be published by Square Enix. In the meantime, be sure to take a closer look at Relink in its latest gameplay trailer below:
The journey continues from your smartphone to your PlayStation 4. Captivating character designs and beautiful environments from CyDesignation, the artists behind the original Granblue Fantasy, come to life in 3D by way of PlatinumGames. PlatinumGames and Cygames are teaming up to create a new story starring beloved characters from Granblue Fantasy – sure to delight Granblue and action game fans alike.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that doesn't have an official release date yet.
