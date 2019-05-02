GRANBLUE FANTASY: RELINK Development Will Be Handled Solely By Cygames’ Internal Team

The journey continues from your smartphone to your PlayStation 4. Captivating character designs and beautiful environments from CyDesignation, the artists behind the original Granblue Fantasy, come to life in 3D by way of PlatinumGames. PlatinumGames and Cygames are teaming up to create a new story starring beloved characters from Granblue Fantasy – sure to delight Granblue and action game fans alike.