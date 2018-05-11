HARUKA: BEYOND THE STREAM OF TIME 6 Will Launch Its Nintendo Switch Version In March
Publisher KOEI Tecmo has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of the romance adventure game, Haruka: Beyond The Stream Of Time 6, and Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 6: Gento Rondo will be out on March 14.
Developer Ruby Party's romance adventure video game, Haruka: Beyond The Stream Of Time 6, will release its Nintendo Switch version next March. Here is more information on the game.
This new version will have original artwork, events and new voice acting for those events. The game came out in Japan on March 12, 2015 for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita). This title came as a surprise when it was announced in the Neoromance 20th Anniversary event. This is also the first game in the series to have a PS Vita version and get a Cero C rating.
The manga series that inspired this game franchise ran from December 1999 to December 2009 and it has 17 volumes with 97 chapters. Tooko Mizuno wrote and drew it. The anime series started back in October 2004 and its first season has 26 episodes.
