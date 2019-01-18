Hikaru Utada's KINGDOM HEARTS III Opening Theme “Face My Fears” Is Out Now On iTunes
As promised, Kingdom Hearts III's original song Face My Fears is available on iTunes today, preparing players for the events to come in the highly anticipated game. The song was co-produced by internationally renowned singer-songwriter Poo Bear (co-writer of Justin Bieber’s What Do You Mean?) and American record producer, DJ, singer, songwriter and musician Skrillex (Syndicate, Would You Ever).
In Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts III, you will have a chance to listen to two songs produced by Poo Bear and Skrillex with Hikaru Utada's vocal – and you can purchase both of them on iTunes right now...
Naturally, the track would be nothing without the talented Hikaru Utada (Addicted to You, Can You Keep a Secret?), as the song is available in English and Japanese, both accented by Utada’s emotional performance. The aforementioned song is available as part of the Face My Fears four-track EP. The EP also features Don’t Think Twice, another song by Utada included in the Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack.
In Kingdom Hearts III, the player will have a unique opportunity to explore selected worlds from Square Enix's video games and Disney's live-action and animated movies, including the fantastic universes of Hercules, Winnie the Pooh, Tangled, Frozen, Pirate of the Caribbean, Toy Story, and even Big Hero 6.
To watch the Opening Movie trailer and hear Face My Fears, be sure to take a look at the video below:
Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.
Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.
