INAZUMA ELEVEN: GREAT ROAD OF HEROES The Highly-Anticipated Game Is Expected To Have Even More Delays

Based on the hit sports franchise, the Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes game is expected to have further delays ahead of its release. Hit the jump for more information.

Inazuma Eleven is a soccer based franchise that has branched out from manga int booth anime and video games. Most recently, its current anime, Inazuma Eleven Ares, premiered in the US last year; a video game has also been in development, based on the series, from the developers at Level-5.

Since 2018, Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes (previously titled Inazuma Eleven Ares) has been in a developmental limbo that seems to be getting more and more confusing. Since its initial 2018 release, the game has been pushed back at least twice a year, typically for developmental issues.

A recent announcement from Level-5 has also come out stating that the trend would continue as the game is now being delayed to next year while the focus is being put on the new Yo-kai Academy Y game. Citing business concerns, it is hard to say if the game will hold true to its current release year, but it is essential to have hope.

While excitement for the game continues to remain, it speaks a lot to the resolve of the fanbase for hanging in there until release. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





In the story of both the anime and the initial game concept, protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club was disbanded after the school's soccer field was destroyed. He and friends went to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer.



Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes comes to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in 2021 (hopefully)!