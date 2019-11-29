Inti Creates Releases New Trailer For DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH, Showing Off New Added Features

Inti Creates has shared a brand-new trailer for Dragon Marked for Death , revealing all of the new features that the recently released update has added.

Dragon MFD is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!

Whilewas released in January of this year, developer Inti Creates has done a great job keeping players coming back to the game by adding new features — which further enhance the experience for players.Today, the developer has shared a brand-new trailer for, revealing that this new update for the game is adding new dragon contracts, the option to resize the mini-map on the fly, increasing the cap for character level ups, and more.is a game that, while perfectly playable in single player, focuses on the multiplayer aspect. Now that the game has seen a decrease in players, it is the best time for this new update to arrive; hopefully managing to bring back players who haven't picked up the game in a while.Take a look:



Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.