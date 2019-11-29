Inti Creates Releases New Trailer For DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH, Showing Off New Added Features
While Dragon Marked for Death was released in January of this year, developer Inti Creates has done a great job keeping players coming back to the game by adding new features — which further enhance the experience for players.
Inti Creates has shared a brand-new trailer for Dragon Marked for Death, revealing all of the new features that the recently released update has added.
Today, the developer has shared a brand-new trailer for Dragon Marked for Death, revealing that this new update for the game is adding new dragon contracts, the option to resize the mini-map on the fly, increasing the cap for character level ups, and more.
Dragon Marked for Death is a game that, while perfectly playable in single player, focuses on the multiplayer aspect. Now that the game has seen a decrease in players, it is the best time for this new update to arrive; hopefully managing to bring back players who haven't picked up the game in a while.
Take a look:
Dragon MFD is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!
Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
