Jiren, Videl, Broly, And Gogeta Will Join The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Roster Relatively Soon
Publisher Bandai Namco officially announced that four new characters will join the expanding Dragon Ball FighterZ roster at yesterday's World Tour Finals. During the game's second year of post-launch support, players will have a chance to battle each other as Jiren the Grey and Videl (who has help from the Great Saiyama), Broly and Gogeta. The first two heroes are coming to the game this Thursday.
According to Bandai, FighterZ will be receiving six new characters this year, with only two of them left to be revealed. While Videl and Jiren will be playable in just four days, those who would like to check out Broly and Gogeta will have to wait a little bit longer, as they are "coming soon." Unfortunately, the company still hasn't revealed how much you will have to pay for the new heroes and season pass.
As a reminder, the first FighterZ pass added Android 17, Bardock, Broly, Cooler, Merged Zamasu, SSB Vegito, Base Goku, and Base Vegeta to the game' impressive roster. In Dragon Ball FighterZ Producer Tomoko Hiroki’s opinion, Bandai is working hard on the game's second season and a number of “surprises” are being planned. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at the newcomers down below:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
