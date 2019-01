JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE And DRAGON QUEST Characters Will Join The JUMP FORCE Roster

Jotaro Kujo from Hirohiko Araki's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dai from Riku Sanjō's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be playable in Bandai Namco's Jump Force , according to this new advertisement...

Its official after multiple researches and getting sent it myself through instagram since you can share ads...



Dai from DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI

Jotaro Kujo from the JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE series



Join JUMP FORCE!!! pic.twitter.com/i36e0MupMe — NI・NII (ニニー) TPN🦉 (@NiniiSpangle) 19 stycznia 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

According to the most recent Jump Force advertisement, Jotaro Kujo from Hirohiko Araki's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dai from Riku Sanjō's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai are new characters that will be playable in the Bandai Namco-produced video game, joining the already confirmed roster of beloved anime and manga heroes, such as Naruto Uzumaki, Monkey D. Luffy, and Yugi Muto.Although Bandai still hasn't released any official screenshots or trailers related to these two new fighters, the news comes from a sponsored post on Instagram from the Japanese publisher itself.Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. The game's first (and probably last) open beta ended yesterday, giving all players a chance to battle each other on five stages: Mexico, Namek, Matterhorn, Hong Kong, and New York, as the final product will also feature locations inspired by Konoha Village from Naruto and Rurouni Kenshin's Kamiya Dojo.If you're not interested in joining this bigger than life conflict as an already established character, nothing will stop you from creating your own in-game avatar from scratch, using a variety of aesthetic options. Just like in Bandai's own SoulCalibur VI, you will also customize them the way you like.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.