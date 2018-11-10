JOJO'S PITTER-PATTER POP! Mobile Game Is Officially Out
Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially launched the mobile puzzle game, JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop!, a game set in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. The game has super-deformed characters, a different more "cartoony" style of artwork. The companion app to this game, JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop! Chiramise, was released back on August 27.
Publisher Bandai Namco's puzzle game, JoJo's Pitter-Patter Pop!, has been officially released. The game is available for both iOS and Android devices. Here is more formation on the title.
This game is all about tile-matchin, players face off a boss character with a 6x6 box on the screen that has icons of the different characters. Match these pieces to have the icons flip over, when they disappear, the score will increase and the boss' health will decrease. The game is full of various effects and animations in battles.
The JoJo mansion is full of rooms that can be decorated with collectibles and flashy props. Players can choose the characters that will be living in those rooms and they can interact with each other. QooApp! has the game available as well.
