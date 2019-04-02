Jotaro And Dio From JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Duke It Out In All-New JUMP FORCE Screenshots
Publisher Bandai Namco has released 12 brand new Jump Force screenshots, giving us a chance to take a closer look at Jotaro Kujo and Dio, the main stars of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series.
The recently released Jump Force images give us a unique opportunity to take a closer look at Jotaro Kujo and Dio from the critically acclaimed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series ahead of the game's launch...
Yes, in the upcoming Bandai video game you will play not only as the half-Japanese protagonist of Stardust Crusaders, but also Dio, the main antagonist of 1987's Phantom Blood. Considering that the explosive fighting extravaganza will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15th, their inclusion might very well be one of the last Jump Force announcements before its launch.
The game's cast features not only characters from the Bizzare Adeventure series, but also the Naruto, My Hero Academia, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, and Dragon Ball universes, with locations inspired by real-world cities (such as Hong Kong, Mexico D.F. and New York) and even Konoha Village from Naruto and Rurouni Kenshin's Kamiya Dojo. Be sure to take a closer look at Kujo and Dio down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]