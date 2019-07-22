JUMP FORCE: Akira Toriyama-Created Character Kane Has Just Become Available Today

Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's Jump Force adds Akira Toriyama-created Kane to the game's roster; new character trailer released. Check it out!

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Kane, one of the new characters that Akira Toriyama designed exclusively for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's, was revealed to become available as a playable character at some point this year; with said announcement being made even before the game released.Just last week, we also foun out that Galena, who is another brand-new character created by Toriyama, would also be joining theroster, although we still hadn't been given an official release date for either of the characters.Today, and completely out of the blue, Bandai Namco released a character trailer for Kane and announced that this new fighter had just become available in; Galena's release date has still not been revealed, but just a few days ago we found out that both characters would become available for players this week, so they'll just have to keep waiting a little bit more.Take a look:

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.