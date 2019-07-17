JUMP FORCE: Akira Toriyama-Created Characters Kane And Galena Announced To Become Playable
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's somewhat divisive crossover fighting game, Jump Force, is about to get Kane and Galena as playable characters, as revealed by the game's developer.
Kane and Galena, two of the brand-new characters created by Akira Toriyama, have been announced to become playable in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force.
The Akira Toriyama-created villains are two of the brand-new characters that the legendary Dragon Ball creator designed specifically for Jump Force, although Kane was the only character to have been confirmed as playable; Galena making it into the roster is a surprise, albeit expected, announcement.
Perhaps what's even more interesting is the fact that both Kane and Galena will become available in Jump Force via a free update, although Bandai Namco has yet to give us an official release date for said update; this is, however, great news for those who are enjoying the game and can't get enough of these character announcements.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]