JUMP FORCE: Akira Toriyama-Created Characters Kane And Galena Announced To Become Playable

Kane and Galena, two of the brand-new characters created by Akira Toriyama, have been announced to become playable in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force .

Members of the evil Venoms, Kane and Galena will join the JUMP FORCE! These villains designed by Akira Toriyama will be playable after an upcoming free update! #UniteToFight pic.twitter.com/WB2cwkXKaQ — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) July 17, 2019

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's somewhat divisive crossover fighting game,, is about to get Kane and Galena as playable characters, as revealed by the game's developer.The Akira Toriyama-created villains are two of the brand-new characters that the legendary Dragon Ball creator designed specifically for, although Kane was the only character to have been confirmed as playable; Galena making it into the roster is a surprise, albeit expected, announcement.Perhaps what's even more interesting is the fact that both Kane and Galena will become available invia a free update, although Bandai Namco has yet to give us an official release date for said update; this is, however, great news for those who are enjoying the game and can't get enough of these character announcements.

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.