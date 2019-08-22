JUMP FORCE: Bandai Namco Has Finally Revealed The Release Date For Katsuki Bakugo And Majin Buu(Good)
Thanks to a leak earlier this year, we knew that My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo and Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu(Good) were going to be joining the ridiculously ambitious Jump Force roster; we just didn't know exactly when.
Today, Bandai Namco has made the release date official, as Katsuki Bakugo and Majin Buu(Good) have been confirmed to be joining the Jump Force roster on the 27th of August.
For those players who have purchased the Jump Force Character Pass, both of these characters will become available four days earlier; actually releasing tomorrow, on Friday the 23rd of August.
Bandai Namco also took the opportunity to release a brand-new character trailer that gives us a good look at both Katsuki Bakugo and Majin Buu(Good) in action; giving players an idea of what to expect when these characters finally become available in Jump Force.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
