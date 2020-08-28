JUMP FORCE DELUXE EDITION Has Finally Released For The Nintendo Switch; Gets Action-Packed Launch Trailer

Earlier this year we found out that Jump Force Deluxe Edition was releasing for the Nintendo Switch, and the crossover fighting game has finally become available today.

Many players and fans of anime were reidiculously excited when Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft announced the crossover fighting game Jump Force, and they actually had every reason to be excited for it, since it promised to deliver a very ambitious title that could even rival Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and the reception for Jump Force was very mixed leaning to negative. There is a lot to enjoy about the game, but some players still complained that the game felt unfinished, and that the developers could've also added some more obscure characters instead of going for the predictable ones.

Jump Force released in Februrary of 2019, and the developers at Spike Chunsoft have actually been paying attention to complaints by fans. In fact, they have been improving the experience via somewhat regular updates, which is actually commendable; not every developer owns up to their mistakes.

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft made a rather surprising annmouncement, by unveiling Jump Force Deluxe Edition would be launching for the Nintendo Switch later this year, and that the game would be including everything that had been added after its original launch.

As it is to be expected, the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been slightly downgraded in the graphics department, but everything else has remained intact. The developers have even gone as far as promising that the game would run at 30FPS in 1080p on the handheld hybrid console, and it seems like they have achieved it.

Players can actually confirm if this is true or not, as Jump Force Deluxe Edition has just become available for the Nintendo Switch toda, and Bandai Namco has shared an action-packed trailer to let everyone know about it.

Take a look:

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch today.