JUMP FORCE: Iconic HUNTER X HUNTER Antagonist Meruem Is Coming To The Hit Fighting Game

As more characters are confirmed to the hit fighter, Jump Force , more surprises are in store for players! Now, Hunter x Hunter enemy, Meruem, is making his mark in the game. Hit the jump for more info!

When it comes to 3v3 arena fighters, there is no better game company to look to than Bandai Namco Entertainment. Since the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise, the company is no stranger to creating the most faithful and immersive anime fighting experiences ever.

Jump Force is its most recent release in the genre and features some of the most iconic characters in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Bringing in current characters like Asta from Black Clover and classic characters like Ryu from City Hunter, Jump Force is a one-stop-shop for fans of Shonen Jump.

Following the first character pack release, the second character pack is bringing in even more fighters from manga like My Hero Academia and Yu Yu Hakusho. Now, a brand new opponent has been announced from Hunter x Hunter named Meruem!

For now, only official stills have been released; however, as his character gets closer to release, fans can expect a gameplay trailer. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new character in the comments below!





When the real world collides with many of the Shōnen Jump universes, humanity is invaded by the "Venoms", an army of mind-controlled villains led by Kane and Galena. In order to fight back, many heroes are recruited to join the "Jump Force" under the leadership of Director Glover and his A.I. partner Navigator. But a suspicious figure is using both the Jump Force and the Venoms as an attempt to gain a mysterious artifact and merge all worlds into one.



Jump Force is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, and Meruem will be apart of the game's 2nd character pass!