JUMP FORCE Includes Characters Designed By Akira Toriyama

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a trailer revealing new characters designed by Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama. Check out the designs.

The upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, includes a mix of heros and villains found in different anime series. The game pulls from the most popular action franchises out there, however, 4 characters in the roster have been designed by Akira Toriyama.



Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball franchise, has designed 4 characters that will be joining the game. These include: Glover, Navigator, Galena and Kane.



Glover is the J-Force Director. The J-Force is the group of heroes that fight together to defeat evil. He will be the mentor and recruiter of members for Jump Force.



Navigator does not seem like an actual fighter. We don't know if he will be a playable character or how he will come up in fights. Navigator states he will be accompanying you in battle, giving no clue on how he will be used.



Galena is the first villain we see, she has a long spear with spikes on both ends. She has a familiar design for Dragon Ball fans and will probably use those wings to perform some aerial attacks.



Kane is the other villain from the trailer and his design is basically a mix of Frieza and Cell. He stands tall and ominous with a face very similar to Lord Frieza's.



We don't know if these characters will actually be playable or if they will be part of the story. There is no information on their movesets or other background information.



As soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.





