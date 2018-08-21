JUMP FORCE New Video Previews Vegeta, Sabo, Sanji, Blackbeard, Gon, Hisoka Fighters
Earlier today Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their upcoming fighting game Jump Force! The trailer previews the previously announced characters Vegeta, Sabo, Sanji, Blackbeard, Gon, Hisoka. Check out the video down below:
Bandai Namco has begun streaming a new video that previews the fighters Vegeta, Sabo, Sanji, Blackbeard, Gon, Hisoka. Hit the jump to check it out!
Jump Force Synopsis: Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
The other confirmed characters for the game are: Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Frieza, Roronoa Zoro, Sasuke Uchiha, Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen. Light and Ryuk from Death Note will also appear in the game.
What are your thoughts on the new fighters added to the list? Are there any that you think they should add? Which one do you think is the most powerful? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]