JUMP FORCE New Video Previews Vegeta, Sabo, Sanji, Blackbeard, Gon, Hisoka Fighters

Jump Force Synopsis: Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Earlier today Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their upcoming fighting game Jump Force! The trailer previews the previously announced characters Vegeta, Sabo, Sanji, Blackbeard, Gon, Hisoka. Check out the video down below:The other confirmed characters for the game are: Naruto, Goku, Luffy, Frieza, Roronoa Zoro, Sasuke Uchiha, Ichigo, Rukia, and Aizen. Light and Ryuk from Death Note will also appear in the game.What are your thoughts on the new fighters added to the list? Are there any that you think they should add? Which one do you think is the most powerful? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!