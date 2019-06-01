JUMP FORCE: Wendy's & Bandai Namco Play-Fight Over The Upcoming Fighting Game

Bandai Namco recently had a jovial Twitter fight with the official Wendy's Twitter account - wherein the latter bullies the former for its lack of Jump Force updates. Take a look...

@Wendys ) has become renowned for its jovial jabs. The page recently celebrated National Roast Day by offering up a roast to all takers. Many users and companies were at the mercy of Wendy's but one is particularly relevant.



Bandai Namco, creators of, the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump fighting game, Jump Force decided they'd take on the social-media representative. This led to an awesome back-and-forth between Wendy's and Bandai Namco - the former calling the latter out for its lack of updates regarding the highly-anticipated fighter. Bandai Namco got back to Wendy's with a recreation of their signature mascot within the game's character customiser.



Thought there was a Jump Force update in our mentions for a second. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

What do you think of the Twitter interaction? Are you looking forward to Jump Force?

Jump Force is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 14th, 2019.