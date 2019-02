JUMP FORCE's Latest Trailer Shows Off All Of The Characters Featured In The Game

Bandai Namco has recently shared a brand-new trailer for Jump Force , showing of the over 40 characters that players will be able to play as when the game becomes available in just a few more days.

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting title,, is only a few days away from releasing, and players will finally be able to play as their favourite anime characters.is bringing together over 40 iconic characters from varied, and popular series from Shōnen Jump such as Goku, Naruto, Luffy, Gon Freeks, and even Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star; making for a very solid game that no anime fan should sleep on.Given that the roster inis so massive — and features quite a bunch of characters that some people may not be too familiar with — Bandai Namco has released an awesome new trailer that features every single one of these fighters, as well as showing them in action.is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest crossover events in video game history, rivalling even Nintendo's acclaimed Super Smash Bros. series, and it really looks like both Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco have made a game worthy of the fans' time. So, if you're a fan of any of these iconic anime characters, be sure to pickup when the game finally releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC thisTake a look: