JUMP FORCE's Latest Trailer Shows Off All Of The Characters Featured In The Game
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting title, Jump Force, is only a few days away from releasing, and players will finally be able to play as their favourite anime characters.
Bandai Namco has recently shared a brand-new trailer for Jump Force, showing of the over 40 characters that players will be able to play as when the game becomes available in just a few more days.
Jump Force is bringing together over 40 iconic characters from varied, and popular series from Shōnen Jump such as Goku, Naruto, Luffy, Gon Freeks, and even Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star; making for a very solid game that no anime fan should sleep on.
Given that the roster in Jump Force is so massive — and features quite a bunch of characters that some people may not be too familiar with — Bandai Namco has released an awesome new trailer that features every single one of these fighters, as well as showing them in action.
Jump Force is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest crossover events in video game history, rivalling even Nintendo's acclaimed Super Smash Bros. series, and it really looks like both Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco have made a game worthy of the fans' time. So, if you're a fan of any of these iconic anime characters, be sure to pick Jump Force up when the game finally releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this Friday the 15th.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
