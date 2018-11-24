KILL LA KILL: THE GAME Gets A Switch Version And Reveals Two New Characters

Developer A+ Games' upcoming anime fighting game, Kill la Kill the Game: IF , has announced two new playable characters and a Nintendo Switch version. Here is more information.

Publisher Arc System Works has announced that the upcoming anime fighting game Kill la Kill the Game -If- is getting a Nintendo Switch version and two additional characters in the roster. The two additions are Ragyo Kiryuin and Nui Harime. Their image is down below.

Kill la Kill the Game: IF has a release date of 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.