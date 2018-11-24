KILL LA KILL: THE GAME Gets A Switch Version And Reveals Two New Characters
Publisher Arc System Works has announced that the upcoming anime fighting game Kill la Kill the Game -If- is getting a Nintendo Switch version and two additional characters in the roster. The two additions are Ragyo Kiryuin and Nui Harime. Their image is down below. Kill la Kill the Game: IF has a release date of 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.
Developer A+ Games' upcoming anime fighting game, Kill la Kill the Game: IF, has announced two new playable characters and a Nintendo Switch version. Here is more information.
Other new characters joining the anime brawler are Nonon Jakuzure and Hoka Inumuta. Nonon uses an Analyze Gauge that fills up whenever a ranged attack lands. The meter is used to deliver powerful attacks. Inumuta will use the special move from episode 10.
The game is being developed by A+ Games and Studio TRIGGER is supervising the project and accepts "nothing but the highest of quality". The game will include several fight scenes from the anime series and has "simple controls" as well as "extravagant actions".
The anime series aired form October 4, 2013 to March 28, 2014 and has 24 episodes. The manga series ran from October 4, 2013 to March 4, 2015 and has 3 volumes. It is illustrated by Ryo Akizuki and Udon Entertainment has the English license.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]