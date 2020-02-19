KINGDOM HEARTS: DARK ROAD Announces How The Game Will Be Available
Even after the recently released Re:Mind DLC, there is still more awesome Kingdom Hearts content that is on the way. The most recent game coming is the mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. This game will be focusing on the early days of the villain Xehanort. With that some awesome new updates have been announced before the release of the game.
Upcoming mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, will be revealing how one can play the game!
The new game will now be accessed throught the already existant Kingdom Hearts: Union X [Cross] mobile game. However, players do not need to play Union X to play Dark Road. Those who do, however, will be rewarded with the ability to trade points for cards in the Union X game; based on the medal collection the player has.
Excited for another chapter in the Kingdom Hearts universe? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is coming to iOS and Android soon!
