KINGDOM HEARTS III: Hikaru Utada & Skrillex's "Face My Fears" Debuted Within The Billboard Top 100
Years of anticipation were brought to an end almost two weeks ago as Square Enix released a new instalment in the Kingdom Hearts video-game series. Kingdom Hearts III continues the story of Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture through many fantasy worlds - from the likes of Frozen to Toy Story to Monsters Inc. and beyond.
Hikaru Utada and Skrillex's "Face My Fears" song, which served as the opening theme song of Kingdom Hearts III, debuted within the Billboard Top 100. Hit the jump...
The third instalment also continues traditions such as featuring an awesome opening theme song by, Japanese singer-songwriter, Hikaru Utada. This time around Utada teamed up with, well-known American musician, Skrillex on the original song named "Face My Fears".
The song released about a week before the game itself, but not without overcoming its own hurdles (like entirely leaking online prior to its official release on January 18th), and on all-accounts was met with praise.
The epic, dubstep song debuted within the Billboard Top 100 with over 10,000 downloads (via Comicbook.com). In the 98th position on the renowned list, this is a first in Utada's career. You can listen to the song for yourself, in the recently released music-video, below:
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.
Kingdom Hearts III is out now on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
