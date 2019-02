KINGDOM HEARTS III: Hikaru Utada & Skrillex's "Face My Fears" Debuted Within The Billboard Top 100

Years of anticipation were brought to an end almost two weeks ago as Square Enix released a new instalment in the Kingdom Hearts video-game series. Kingdom Hearts III continues the story of Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture through many fantasy worlds - from the likes of Frozen to Toy Story to Monsters Inc. and beyond.The third instalment also continues traditions such as featuring an awesome opening theme song by, Japanese singer-songwriter, Hikaru Utada. This time around Utada teamed up with, well-known American musician, Skrillex on the original song namedThe song released about a week before the game itself, but not without overcoming its own hurdles (likeprior to its official release on January 18th), and on all-accounts was met with praise.The epic, dubstep song debuted within the Billboard Top 100 with over 10,000 downloads (via). In the 98th position on the renowned list, this is a first in Utada's career. You can listen to the song for yourself, in the, below: