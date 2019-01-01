KINGDOM HEARTS: VR EXPERIENCE To Release Via PlayStation VR On January 19th, Square Enix Announces
Square Enix have announced that the Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will release in just over two weeks through PlayStation VR.
A new trailer, released by Square Enix, has announced the release date for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience. Hit the jump to check it out and find out more info...
The VR game will drop near the release of Kingdom Hearts III, though it is of course not a necessity. It's more or less an interactable cutscene or music-video which recaps the popular game series up until the upcoming third sequel. The experience will also come in two parts - one of which will arrive at another point during Spring.
A new trailer has been released for the VR Experience in which we're shown a little bit of gameplay, however its main purpose for existing is to explain the premise - that being that it's an interactable recap of the game series (as mentioned above). Check out the trailer below:
What do you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to the Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience?
Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29th, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
