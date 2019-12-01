Koei Tecmo Has Filed A Brand New Trademark For YAIBA: NINJA GAIDEN Z Suggesting A Re-Release
Many fans believe that Koei Tecmo has been teasing the return of the Ninja Gaiden series in their New Year wishes on Twitter. While the vast majority of players would probably prefer a proper Ninja Gaiden 3 sequel developed by Team Ninja (that is currently working on Dead or Alive 6, NiOh 2, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order), it looks like this potential news will be a little bit smaller.
It looks like the controversial spin-off of the Ninja Gaiden series is heading fro PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Koei Tecmo recently filed a new trademark for Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in the United States...
Koei Tecmo filed a new trademark for Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z in the US on January 2, suggesting that the Japanese company is planning to announce a port of that divisive zombie-themed spin-off of the main series pretty soon. Koei doesn't seem to file trademarks for anything that it doesn’t plan to use at some point in the future (with the only exception being Eat! Fat! Fight! trademarked in December 2016).
Spark Ultimated’s last game (quite literally) is a third-person hack and slash title that gives the player a chance to put a stop to the spread of zombie infection by killing hordes of the undead. While Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z opened up to mixed and negative reception, fans of the Gaiden series may be interested in a current-gen version of the title that is seemingly heading for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Step into a living comic book in this new take on the Ninja Gaiden series. Brandishing his ninja sword and the mecha weapons in his cyber arm, Yaiba slaughters zombies with brutal, over-the-top abandon. Will you slice enemies to pieces, crush them with Yaiba's cyborg arm or just rip off a zombie’s arms to use as nunchucks?
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z was released for Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows in 2014.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]