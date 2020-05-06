KONOSUBA: New RPG Game Reveals Brand New Updates And A Release Date

In 2012, the novel series KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! was released through Shosetsuka ni Naro and told the story of Kazuma, a young man who dies and is given the opportunity to be reborn in a new world that acts more like an RPG. After agreeing he and his less than helpful goddess, Aqua; end up going on various adventures with a crew of equally quirky characters, which include defeating a demon king. The series was written by Natsume Akatsuki and created such a successful series that hte novel was released as a light novel series and later an anime.

As the series become more and more successful, a new video game announcement was inevitable. The newsest RPG is titled KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! ~Kibo no Meikyu Tsudoi shi Bokensha-tachi Plus~ is a brand new game that is coming towards the end of this summer for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The game plans on releasing a limted edition version, as well, that will feature a code for new swimsuit and cheerleader outfits for the femal characters and will also include a cooling towel and water resistant clear case. A fun active bonus is that for people who owned the original game, the new game will be available at a discount!

Some of the new recent updates, that were announced, include more guild quests, new costumes nad rewards, event CG and new "Goblin Caves". Players will also experience new monsters, be able to change the music and players will be able to give Kazuma new abilities. Some new systems include an improved UI and the ability to give characters more individuality. These new updates will really add that final touch to make the game both unique and truly immersive.





KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! ~Kibo no Meikyu Tsudoi shi Bokensha-tachi Plus~ is set to release on August 27th!