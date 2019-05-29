Krillin, Coyote Starrk And Orochimaru Are Reportedly Coming To JUMP FORCE Via DLC
While it's been already announced that Jump Force will get nine DLC characters (Seto Kaiba [Yu-Gi-Oh!], All Might [My Hero Academia], and Biscuit Krueger [Hunter X Hunter] joined the ever-growing Jump Force roster just yesterday), it looks like seven more fighters are also coming to said video game.
According to the latest leak, Bandai is planning to introduce the players to seven brand-new DLC characters during Jump Force's second year of post-launch support – including Koro-sensei and Krillin...
According to dataminer Leandro Buscaglia, Krillin (Dragon Ball Z), Ochaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia), Franky (One Piece), Coyote Starrk (Bleach), Orochimaru (Naruto), Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom), and also Saito Hajime (Rurouni Kenshin) will be available in Force via DLC in 2020.
As a reminder, Force already features over 40 distinct heroes from beloved anime and manga series.
Although is all sounds pretty great, please remember that until anything is officially announced by Bandai Namco, consider everything reported on this subject nothing more than a simple rumor.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
