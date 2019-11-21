LANGRISSER: The Hit Games Have A New Remaster Coming With A New Trailer

Langrisser I and II is getting an impressive remaster. Hit the jump to check out the amazing new look of the hit games in the brand new trailer!

Langrisser I and II were an RPG game series from NIS America but had never had a rerelease since its initial debut. Now, thanks to NIS America, the series is making its way back to PC and consoles in an utterly beautiful remaster. The rerelease shows the updated animations, visuals, music, voice acting and other surprises. A brand new comparison trailer was released to showcase the changes. Check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Langrisser I and II will release on PS4, Switch and PC, in North America, on March 10, 2020 and in Europe on March 13th.

