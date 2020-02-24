Live-Action SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Remains #1 At Box Office Despite Strong Competition
On February 14th, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog arrived in theatres. Ben Schwartz stars as the titular speedster himself, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski, and Jeff Fowler directs.
Despite strong competition from Harrison Ford's Call of the Wild, Sonic the Hedgehog has remained in the top spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row since release.
The new video game movie managed to make over $100 million at the worldwide box office during its recent opening alone — and $57 million domestically. More recently, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has managed to remain in the #1 spot on box office charts for the second weekend in a row.
Though, Call of the Wild did release recently and almost managed to topple the speedster. While the new Harrison Ford film made $24.8 million, Sonic the Hedgehog won in the end with $26.3 million (via Gamefragger). The Invisible Man reboot by Blumhouse will be debuting ahead of next weekend which could spell trouble for the video game movie.
Perhaps Sonic won't be able to hold onto the top spot for a third weekend in a row — we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, check out the top-ten highest grossing movies of the past weekend below:
Sonic the Hedgehog – $26.3M ($107M Overall)
The Call of the Wild – $24.8M (Debut)
Birds of Prey – $7M ($72.5M)
Brahms: The Boy II – $5.9M (Debut)
Bad Boys for Life – $5.86M ($191M)
1917 – $4.4M ($152M)
Fantasy Island – $4.2M ($20M)
Parasite – $3.1M ($49M)
Jumanji: The Next Level – $3M ($311M)
The Photograph – $2.8M ($17.6M)
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
