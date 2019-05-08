 Lord Zedd Will Soon Become A Playable Character In POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID
Developer nWay has recently announced that the roster in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will grow bigger, as Lord Zedd is revealed to become available soon.

Josh Berger | 8/5/2019
Developer nWay's Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid was released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam earlier in April of this year — with a rader modest roster, but with solid reviews from video game media outlets and fans of the video game fighting genre.

In spite of the game featuring only 9 playable characters at launch, nWay has revealed that they will continue supporting Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid and releasing new modes and even new characters to keep players coming back to  the game.

Recently, nWay released a new trailer for the game — which revealed that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will soon be getting Lord Zedd as part of the Season One Pass, which is also including Trey of Triforia and Jenn Scotts, as well as a Jason Lee Scott skin with Dragon Shield.

What the Lord Zedd announcement trailer doesn't tell us, however, is when exactly the character will become available — so we will have to keep waiting a little bit longer for an official release date.

Take a look:





For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.
