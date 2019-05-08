Lord Zedd Will Soon Become A Playable Character In POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID

Developer nWay has recently announced that the roster in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will grow bigger, as Lord Zedd is revealed to become available soon.

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Developer nWay'swas released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam earlier in April of this year — with a rader modest roster, but with solid reviews from video game media outlets and fans of the video game fighting genre.In spite of the game featuring only 9 playable characters at launch, nWay has revealed that they will continue supportingand releasing new modes and even new characters to keep players coming back to the game.Recently, nWay released a new trailer for the game — which revealed thatwill soon be getting Lord Zedd as part of the Season One Pass, which is also including Trey of Triforia and Jenn Scotts, as well as a Jason Lee Scott skin with Dragon Shield.What the Lord Zedd announcement trailer doesn't tell us, however, is when exactly the character will become available — so we will have to keep waiting a little bit longer for an official release date.Take a look:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.