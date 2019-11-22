Majuub Revealed To be The New Character To Join The DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Roster
Bandai Namco revealed last year that they were not done supporting Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, letting fans know that they would be offering new content for players to get the most out of the game; so far, they have managed to keep their promise.
Bandai Namco has recently revealed that Majuub, from the Dragon Ball GT series, is the latest character to join the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 roster. Check it out!
Just last month we found out that Bandai Namco was adding Dragon Ball FighterZ main villainess Android 21 to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and today they have revealed that Majuub — who fans of the Dragon Ball series may remember from Dragon Ball GT — will also be joining the game's roster.
While Bandai Namco didn't reveal when Majuub will become available, they did share a small batch of in-game screenshots that give us a look at the character, as well as the Majuub-themed accessories for the avatar to equip.
Take a look:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]