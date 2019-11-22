Majuub Revealed To be The New Character To Join The DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Roster

A new playable character will be joining DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2! Here's a sneak peek at Majuub! Add this fighter to your roster this winter with the Ultra DLC Pack #2: https://t.co/Q07emVLbYp #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/xq10SPCD6T

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.