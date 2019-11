Majuub Revealed To be The New Character To Join The DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Roster

Bandai Namco has recently revealed that Majuub, from the Dragon Ball GT series, is the latest character to join the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 roster. Check it out!

A new playable character will be joining DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2! Here's a sneak peek at Majuub!



A new playable character will be joining DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2! Here's a sneak peek at Majuub!

Add this fighter to your roster this winter with the Ultra DLC Pack #2:















Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco revealed last year that they were not done supporting, letting fans know that they would be offering new content for players to get the most out of the game; so far, they have managed to keep their promise.Just last month we found out that Bandai Namco was addingmain villainess Android 21 to, and today they have revealed that Majuub — who fans of the Dragon Ball series may remember from Dragon Ball GT — will also be joining the game's roster.While Bandai Namco didn't reveal when Majuub will become available, they did share a small batch of in-game screenshots that give us a look at the character, as well as the Majuub-themed accessories for the avatar to equip.Take a look: