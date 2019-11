Marvelous Entertainment Has Announced New EUREKA SEVEN Downloadable Content For DAEMON X MACHINA

Marvelous Entertainment's Daemon X Machina — their new mecha action title — has announced a collaboration with the Eureka Seven series for free DLC, which is currently available in Japan.

When the moon tore apart, the sky bled red with light, ushering in an apocalyptic new age…and to survive, you must fight. As a mercenary, defend Earth through high-speed combat against corrupted robots in a series of missions from the cockpit of your Arsenal, a fully customizable mech. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-rising threats.

Marvelous Entertainment has announced that they will be collaborating with the Eureka Seven series of anime and manga, as they reveal new downloadable content forFor those unaware of, it's basically a mecha action/adventure game that was released this year for the Nintendo Switch as a console-exclusive title; featuring the talents of Shoji Kawamori, Yusuka Kozaki, and Junichi Nakatsuru — who have worked on series like Macross and Armored Core.This new Eureka Seven-inspired DLC foris purely cosmetic, but the good news is that it is completely free of charge. It has, in fact, become available today in Japan — although Marvelous Entertainment has yet to reveal the release date in the West.Check it out:



Daemon X Machina is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.