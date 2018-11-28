MEDABOTS Is Launching A Mobile Game Developed By SoWhat

The adventure sci-fi mecha video game, Medabots , has the development of a new mobile game developed by Imagineer subsidiary SoWhat. Here is what we know so far.

Japanese content industry Imagineer has announced that a new mobile game in the Medabots franchise is being developed. The game is being created by SoWhat, a company working for Imagineer who has created two games already. This announcement is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the Medabots franchise. Apart from a teaser visual, there is no other information right now, however, the staff states it will reveal more information on the project in the future.



Imagineer is releasing the Medarot Game Sound Archives in a package of five CDs. This set has background music from previous games and goes for $61 dollars, available for pre-order right now until January 31st with a release date of March.





This franchise started with the Medabots game that launched in 1997 for the Game Boy. Developed by Natsume and published by Imagineer, this game inspired many other media formats.

Medabots will be hosting Weekly Medabots News starting in December, it will also come up with a new manga series written by Hakubayashi titled Medarot Sai ~Reloaded~. A short manga is also being developed with Rin Horuma as the writer titled Medarot Short, these two mangas will be availble in December in the Manga Hotto app.

The anime series aired from July 2, 1999 to June 30, 2000 with 52 episodes in total. The original manga series ran from July 6, 1999 to June 6, 2000 with 4 volumes written by Horumarin and published in English by Viz Media. The other anime series titled Medarot Damashii aired from July 7, 2000 to March 30, 2001 and had 39 episodes.



