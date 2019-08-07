MY HERO ACADEMIA's Katsuki Bakugo Will Join The JUMP FORCE Roster This Week
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting game, Jump Force, will be getting Katsuki Bakugo, hailing from the acclaimed My Hero Academia series, as a playable character — who will be joining the game's roster this Friday the 12th of July.
As unofficially revealed by a dataminer leak earlier this year, Katsuki Bakugo is one of the many characters that will be joining the Jump Force roster in the coming months — although we still don't have confirmation by neither the game's developer or its producer about the other fighters from the leak.
Bandai Namco has finally released an action-packed — albeit rather short — character trailer for My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo ahead of his release later this week; becoming available for players who have already purchased the Jump Force Character Pass.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
