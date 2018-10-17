NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Shares First Look Of Hiruzen Sarutobi

Twitter user, YonkouProductions, has broken many news before and this time he has shared a new promotional image for the upcoming downloadable character, Hiruzen Sarutobi. The third Hokage will be a defense type in the game, meaning his jutsu or powers will be used to protect his teammates or objectives on the map.



Lord Third has three jutsu available, according to the graphic you can check out below. The first one is an earth style jutsu, he seems to be using earth as a defense, creating barriers between him and his opponent. Probably useful for capture the flag or defending a key member. The second jutsu involves some explosions that are hard to analyze, it seems the character is exploding an enemy. This seems to be a powerful jutsu, probably giving it a longer cooldown. Finally, his ultimate move is the Reaper Death Seal, famous for sealing away any enemy. This jutsu could target one foe and just make him disappear, making it a one shot kill.



Any other information on the graphic is in Japanese, we don't have an official release date for the character but apparently he could be the next DLC in the game. Sarutobi is the second Hokage introduced in the game, with Naruto being the first of course. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.