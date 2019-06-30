NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Tenth DLC Character Revealed
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker released on all major contents, last August and has been going strong since, with exciting new character accessories and playable characters! With all of this DLC coming out, it seems that there is no shortage of content for the game to produce. Its latest DLC character was recently unveiled, in the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, that the most recent DLC character will be none other than Zabuza Momochi!
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has been churning out the content since its release. Now the tenth DLC character has been revealed and its a classic fan favorite! Hit the jump to find out who!
As this is the 10th character, players can either buy him individually or as apart of the second season pass. While no official has release date has been sent yet, we can expect the character to be coming before the end of the year. Excited for the new character? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
