New Accolades Trailer For KINGDOM HEARTS III Is Made Using Stop Motion Animation
Kingdom Hearts III has been critically praised pretty much since it released back in January, even managing to become the best-selling game of the month, alongside Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake, within a few days after it launched.
Sora, Donald, and Goofy battle a bunch of Heartless, all animated using stop motion, in the newest accolades trailer for Square Enix's critically acclaimed Kingdom Hearts III.
A momnth after the game finally launched, Square Enix released an accolades trailer that flaunted some of the fantastic reviews the game had been getting; currently sitting at an 84 out of 100 on the review aggregator Metacritic.
Since Kingdom Hearts III has continued to exceed all expectations, Square Enix has decided to release yet another accolades trailer in the form of a stop motion animation; featuring Sora, Donald, and Goofy fighting a bunch of Heartless in order to get hold of the Kingdom Hearts III disc with the accolades trailer.
Take a look:
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.
Kingdom Hearts III is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
