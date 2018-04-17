New KINGDOM HEARTS III Trailer Reveals A Very Different Mini-Game Style For The Series

While a release date may still not be known, Square Enix continues with the teases and has now shown us a new mini games teaser for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. Hit the jump for more.

With multitudes of spinoffs, manga, figures, mobile games and rumors to whet our whistles for at least a decade; it is finally time for the third installment of Kingdom Hearts to grace the hands of gamers everywhere. That being said, while we have not had an official release date announced yet, we have been getting more than our fair share of trailers to quietly assure us that the game is in fact coming and not some cruel joke from Square Enix.



One such trailer has released today that showcases the new type of mini games that will be in the game. Not unlike the classic Mr. Game and Watch LCD games from Nintendo; the trailer shows mini games that act in the same vein with games titled The Barnyard Battle, The Karnival Kid, Giantland and Musical Farrmer. All of these games include Sora and Mickey Mouse playing through various daring LCD escapades that you can ceck out below!









Are you excited for this new game mechanic? Not too interested? Sound off in the usual place!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE