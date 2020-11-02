New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Is All About Dr. Robotnik
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie finally arrives in theatres on February 14th — that's just three days away! Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the titular character, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter play Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively, and Jim Carrey plays the dastardly and nefarious Dr. Robotnik.
Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres on February 14th. A new behind-the-scenes featurette has just been released that's about Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik — check it out...
It's the latter that this article is all about. Paramount Pictures has released many a TV spot and clip from the upcoming movie in promotion of its impending release; a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has just dropped and it's all about Jim Carrey as Robotnik.
Titled "Becoming Robotnik," Carrey features throughout and explains all about his role as well as why he's so specifically suited to play such a crazy genius — what with him having played many similar characters in the past. According to Carrey, playing Robotnik was just heaps of fun and he would absolutely be down to do it again — find out more on that here.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
