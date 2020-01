Jim Carrey Wouldn't Mind Returning To Play Dr. Robotnik In A Sequel To The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie

Should Sonic the Hedgehog perform well enough in theatres to warrant a sequel; Jim Carrey is up for returning to play Dr. Robotnik again. Find out more...

I wouldn't put one against the other. They'd be a great team. But you know, it's like Robotnik and every super villain basically comes from a place of neglect with a feeling of absolute worthlessness that manifests itself in in magnificent creations that are designed to control the world, put their brand on everybody, and maybe even get inside your bloodstream with some nanotechnology occasionally.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrives in theatres on February 14th. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey play Sonic and Dr. Robotnik respectively. The latter has been participating in interviews as of late and discussing his role in the upcoming video game movie.While he's certainly got quite a few serious and profound roles in his repertoire; Carrey is known for his antsy and crazy characters. For instance, the actor played the crazy but calculated Batman villain known as the Riddler way back in 1995. On that topic, Carrey recently compared the Riddler to Dr. Robotnik — explaining that they're actually quite alike.the actor toldIn an even more recent interview with(via), Carrey stated that he wouldn't mind reprising the role of Dr. Robotnik in a sequel to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. This is actually quite interesting and significant as the actor isn't typically down to return in sequels. So, why is he up for it this time around? Well, playing Dr. Robotnik is apparently a lot of fun.

