Jim Carrey Wouldn't Mind Returning To Play Dr. Robotnik In A Sequel To The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie arrives in theatres on February 14th. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey play Sonic and Dr. Robotnik respectively. The latter has been participating in interviews as of late and discussing his role in the upcoming video game movie.
Should Sonic the Hedgehog perform well enough in theatres to warrant a sequel; Jim Carrey is up for returning to play Dr. Robotnik again. Find out more...
While he's certainly got quite a few serious and profound roles in his repertoire; Carrey is known for his antsy and crazy characters. For instance, the actor played the crazy but calculated Batman villain known as the Riddler way back in 1995. On that topic, Carrey recently compared the Riddler to Dr. Robotnik — explaining that they're actually quite alike.
"They're both basically spinning. They're both spinning in the tree of knowledge. They're leaping from branch to branch and falling occasionally," the actor told Comicbook.com.
I wouldn't put one against the other. They'd be a great team. But you know, it's like Robotnik and every super villain basically comes from a place of neglect with a feeling of absolute worthlessness that manifests itself in in magnificent creations that are designed to control the world, put their brand on everybody, and maybe even get inside your bloodstream with some nanotechnology occasionally.
In an even more recent interview with Jake Hamilton (via Gamefragger), Carrey stated that he wouldn't mind reprising the role of Dr. Robotnik in a sequel to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. This is actually quite interesting and significant as the actor isn't typically down to return in sequels. So, why is he up for it this time around? Well, playing Dr. Robotnik is apparently a lot of fun.
"I wouldn’t mind going to do another one because it was so much fun, first of all, and a real challenge to try to convince people that I have a triple-digit IQ... There is so much room, you know, Robotnik has not reached his apotheosis."
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
