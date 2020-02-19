New Trailer For CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS Introduces Us To The Game's Main Characters
Revealed just last month, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an arcade-style footbal game, based on the popular Captain Tsubasa series of manga and anime, that is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam at a yet-to-be-determined date this year.
Bandai Namco has shared a brand-new gameplay trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which introduces us to some of the game's main characters.
While the series is quite popular in South America, Middle East, and Europe, Captain Tsubasa hasn't really made much of an impact in North America; or rather, not when it was first aired all the way back in the 80s, as the new series' first season just wrapped up in April of last year, and was aired on Primo TV.
For those players who are already curious about Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions but don't know much about the series, Bandai Namco has shared a brand-new gameplay trailer that introduces us to some of the game's main characters, and shows off some of their over the top kick shots.
Check it out:
The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game!
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2020.
