New Trailer For ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Introduces Us To New Playable Characters
Atomic Samurai, Terrible Tornado, and Silver Fang are the new playable characters introduced for Bandai Namco's One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows; the latest 3v3 fighting game expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC soon.
Bandai Namco has released a brand-new, and action-packed trailer for the upcoming One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, introducing us to new characters and an interesting gameplay mechanic.
The news was revealed at this year's Gamescom, where Bandai Namco got the chance to release a brand-new, and action-packed character trailer that even gives us a first look at a new feature that adds an interesting gameplay mechanic to the classic 3v3 formula.
Apparently, players will have to do their best to fight against the monsters while Saitama rushes to the scene; the better the player fights, the faster Saitama will be joining them and put an end to the fight with just the one punch.
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.
