One Of The Deadliest RESIDENT EVIL Characters And A Block Of Tofu Are Coming To RE2: REMAKE
Capcom has announced that all Resident Evil 2: Remake players will have a unique opportunity to experience two additional game modes beyond the main campaign – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor mini-games. What's even better, you won't have to pay single penny to play them, as those bonus missions will be included with the standard version of RE2: Remake at launch on January 25!
Attention, attention! Capcom just announced that all Resident Evil 2: Remake players will have a chance to experience the game as one of the deadliest characters in the game's universe and a block of tofu!
You will have a chance to survive Raccoon City as the Grim Reaper and a block of tofu! In The 4th Survivor, you will play as HUNK, an Agent of the Umbrella Security Service. In the game's universe, he is one of the most formidable characters, able to escape from dangerous situations, and surviving even when close to death and often returning alone, which is how he got his nickname – Grim Reaper HUNK.
The second bonus is focused solely on running away from the hungry undead as a block of tofu. According to Capcom, zombies love cheese even more that a human brain and nothing will stop you from dressing as that sweet, but still deadly cheese-like food made of curdled soybean milk. Be sure to take a much closer look at HUNK and one tasty Raccoon City newcomer in the gallery down below:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
