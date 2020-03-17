ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Eustass Kid Trailer Revealed

After the announcement of Eustass Kid coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, a brand new trailer debuted revealing new footage! Hit the jump to check it out!

With One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 hitting shelves in 10 days, and hot off the heels of the latest announcement of Eustass Kid, a brand new trailer has been released! The game will feature more of the same Dynasty Warrioirs style combat with the One Piece flair that fans have come to enjoy.

The new trailer reveals more footage for the recently announced Eustass Kid. Make sure to check the brand new footage and combat below!

Excited for the new game? Ready to play through more of the fun and exciting adventures of the straw hat crew? Make sure to share your thougths in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warrioirs 4 releases on March 27th worldwide.