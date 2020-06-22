ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Vinsmoke Judge Joins The Game AS a New DLC Character

Another character from the long-running manga and anime is coming to the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 video game! Hit the jump for more details on the latest DLC character, Vinsmoke Judge!

This past March saw the release of Bandai Namco Entertainment's One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The game is known for taking a Dynasty Warriors-style hack and slash approach to tell a condensed version of the series' narrative.

The latest installment in the series has a massive list of characters from the series, all with unique gameplay style and moves, making sure every character is a different experience. Due to the length of the series, there is never a shortage of characters that can be played.

The latest character pack, titled DLC Character Pack 1, features a few new character reveals, coming to the game this summer. As of now, both Charlotte Cracker and Charlotte Smoothie have been announced as new DLC characters.

The latest issues of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has also revealed that the third character to come to the game will be Vinsmoke Judge! While no gameplay footage has been released, fans still managed to get a look at him mid-action.

As of now, no official release date has been given for the DLC, but the characters have been confirmed to be coming this season. Make use to share your thoughts on the reveal and the new characters in the usual spot!





