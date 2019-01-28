ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Gets New Screenshots Showing Us The New "Sky Island" And Trafalgar Law
Bandai Namco's highly anticipated One Piece: World Seeker will see players taking control of Monkey D. Luffy as they explore Jai Island in the series' first open-world title; coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
"Sky Island" and Trafalgar Law are the focus of attention in these newly released high definition screenshots for Bandai Namco's One Piece: World Seeker.
Jail Island isn't the only island that Luffy will be exploring, though, since Bandai Namco revealed a couple of weeks ago that there's another island floating right on top of Jail Island — aprropriately called Sky Island— and players will be able to travel to it seamlessly at their leisure.
Bandai Namco, however, only shared details about Sky Island, but we didn't really get any images that gave us an idea what this would actually look like.
Today, the developer has shared a bunch of high definition images that give us our first look at Sky Island, as well as introducing us to Trafalgar Law; who will also be making an appearance in One Piece: World Seeker.
Take a look:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]