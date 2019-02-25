ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER: Luffy Explores Jail Island In Over 20 Minutes Of New Gameplay
Bandai Namco's One Piece: World Seeker is only a few more weeks away from releasing, coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
One Piece: World Seeker is not out until March, but we now have over 20 minutes of gameplay that will give us an idea of what the final product may end up looking like.
Being the first title in the One Piece series of video games, One Piece: World Seeker will see players taking control of Luffy and exploring Jail Island in order to go on quests, build relationships with the locals and iconic characters from the series, as well as fighting powerful enemies from the World Government and Germa 66 organisations.
Thanks to a new gameplay video released a few days ago, we get over 20 minutes of gameplay footage that gives us a better idea of what One Piece: World Seeker will look like once the game is finally out. It is worth mentioning that this footage comes from a pre-release build of the game, so things could end up looking a lot better once it officially hits shelves in a couple of weeks.
With all of that in mind, this gameplay footage for One Piece: World Seeker looks pretty rough around the edges, with some facial animations needing a lot of work. The good news is that traversal itself looks pretty fun and dynamic, which is essential for an open world game such as World Seeker.
Take a look:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
