ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER Shows Off The Game's Karma System In Brand-New Trailer
Only a month away from its official release date, Bandai Namco keeps sharing more, and more information about One Piece: World Seeker — their brand-new open world game based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga and anime series.
Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming One Piece: World Seeker open world title, showing off the game's Karma System mechanic. Take a look.
So far, we know that One Piece: World Seeker will be taking place in Jail Island, although players will also be able to seamlessly travel to a floating island very appropriately called Sky Island.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer that introduces us to Karma System — which is one of the game's gameplay mechanics that will give players the option to go on side missions that will give Luffy some bonuses.
Karma System will see players interacting with some of the locals on Jail Island in order to build relationships and allow them to go on new quests. By deepening the relationships with some iconic characters from the anime, players will find themselves getting a unique experience when One Piece: World Seeker finally releases on the 15th of March.
Take a look:
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]