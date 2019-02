ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER Shows Off The Game's Karma System In Brand-New Trailer

The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?

One Piece: World Seeker will be available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of March.

Only a month away from its official release date, Bandai Namco keeps sharing more, and more information about— their brand-new open world game based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga and anime series.So far, we know thatwill be taking place in Jail Island, although players will also be able to seamlessly travel to a floating island very appropriately called Sky Island.Today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer that introduces us to Karma System — which is one of the game's gameplay mechanics that will give players the option to go on side missions that will give Luffy some bonuses.Karma System will see players interacting with some of the locals on Jail Island in order to build relationships and allow them to go on new quests. By deepening the relationships with some iconic characters from the anime, players will find themselves getting a unique experience whenfinally releases on theTake a look: